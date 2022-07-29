Amy Matthews named chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital

Phelps Hospital, a Sleepy Hollow-based division of Northwell Health, has appointed Amy Matthews as chief nursing officer.

In her role, Matthews will have oversight of the hospital’s inpatient and outpatient care services that employs nursing staff.

Matthews joined Northwell in 2013 and held several clinical and non-clinical leadership roles, most recently as the senior director of customer and patient experience at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Before that, she was the senior director of cardiology and maternal child health at Lenox Hill Hospital.

“Phelps Hospital has an outstanding level of nursing excellence and services, and we are lucky to have someone of Amy’s caliber join our executive staff and continue that tradition,” said Eileen Egan, executive director of Phelps. “Amy will lead a talented nursing staff, who are committed to providing the highest quality care. I know the entire hospital staff and our patients welcome her. She is a perfect fit.”

Photo Caption: Amy Matthews (right) on the labor and delivery floor at the hospital next to assistant nurse manager Laurie Bell (center) and Amanda Ramadan, a physician resident (far left).