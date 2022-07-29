Home Health Care Amy Matthews named chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital

Amy Matthews named chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital

By
Phil Hall
-

Phelps Hospital, a Sleepy Hollow-based division of Northwell Health, has appointed Amy Matthews as chief nursing officer.

In her role, Matthews will have oversight of the hospital’s inpatient and outpatient care services that employs nursing staff.

Matthews joined Northwell in 2013 and held several clinical and non-clinical leadership roles, most recently as the senior director of customer and patient experience at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Before that, she was the senior director of cardiology and maternal child health at Lenox Hill Hospital.

“Phelps Hospital has an outstanding level of nursing excellence and services, and we are lucky to have someone of Amy’s caliber join our executive staff and continue that tradition,” said Eileen Egan, executive director of Phelps. “Amy will lead a talented nursing staff, who are committed to providing the highest quality care. I know the entire hospital staff and our patients welcome her. She is a perfect fit.”

Photo Caption: Amy Matthews (right) on the labor and delivery floor at the hospital next to assistant nurse manager Laurie Bell (center) and Amanda Ramadan, a physician resident (far left).

Previous articleWaterstone of Westchester’s artistic approach to senior living
Next articleAG James files antitrust lawsuit against CVS Health
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here