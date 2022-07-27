Edwin L. Ford named board chairman for Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has named Edwin L. Ford as its new board chairman.

Ford joined the board in 2016. He has previously served as chair of its finance committee and as a member of the audit committee.

Ford brings more than 30 years of financial services experience in capital markets, derivative products, structured investments and risk management. He served in senior positions with Citibank, Merrrill Lynch, Swiss Re Financial Services and TMG Financial Products. Additionally, he is a past trustee of the New Canaan Country School and served as chairman of the board of directors for the Stamford Hospital System.

Also joining the board of directors are Rev. Anthony L. Bennett, a pastor and co-chairman of Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut and past president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Bridgeport, and Charles Presbury, an adjunct professor at the Jack Welch School of Business and Technology at Sacred Heart University.