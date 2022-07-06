White Plains’ Marsh McLennan Agency acquires Chicago-based insurance firm

White Plains-headquartered Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired CS Insurance Strategies Inc., a full-service insurance agency based in Chicago. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Charles Smith, CS Insurance Strategies is a minority-owned brokerage providing employee health and benefits, business insurance, and risk management consulting services to organizations of all sizes across the US. CS Insurance Strategies serves clients across all industries, with specialized expertise in municipal, nonprofit, and minority-owned businesses. All 10 employees will join MMA.

“Over the years, CS Insurance Strategies has grown to be a dynamic and influential organization under Charles’ leadership,” said Tony Chimino, CEO of MMA’s Midwest region. “The agency’s commitment to helping clients navigate complicated risk and insurance issues very much mirrors our own passion for serving growing businesses. We are looking forward to welcoming the CS team to MMA.”