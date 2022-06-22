Home Education Filmmaker Jason Blum donates $10M to Vassar College

Phil Hall
Award-winning film producer Jason Blum is making a $10 million gift to Vassar College that will be used to supplement the Poughkeepsie-based school’s financial aid funds.

Blum is a 1991 graduate of Vassar, where he majored in drama, and has been a member of the school’s board of trustees since 2015. According to the school, this is the largest financial gift provided by a male graduate.

“As we prepare to launch the largest campaign in Vassar’s history, Jason Blum’s gift for financial aid is catalytic and will have a positive impact on innumerable lives of Vassar students for years to come,” said Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley.

Blum is the founder and CEO of the production company Blumhouse, which has been responsible for the films “Whiplash,” “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman” and the streaming anthology series “Welcome to Blumhouse” for Amazon. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning and three-time Peabody Award-winning producer.

