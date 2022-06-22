Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba named U.S. Treasurer

President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba, the chief of Connecticut’s Mohegan Tribe, as Treasurer of the United States. She will be the first Native American to hold the position.

Prior to becoming chief, Malerba served as chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council and was executive director of health and human services within the tribal government. Preceding her work for the Mohegan Tribe, Malerba was a registered nurse, ultimately serving as the director of cardiology and pulmonary services at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.

The Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and serves as a liaison with the Federal Reserve. Malerba will also serve as a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on community development and public engagement issues.