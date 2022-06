The Rye mansion owned by former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera has sold for $3.78 million.

Rivera listed the home in November 2020 for $3.995 million. The home was built in 2006 and Rivera bought the property for $5.7 million.

The 1.17-acre property at 1 Brook View Lane is home to a 13,050-square-foot residence featuring nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, one half-bath, a four-car garage, a butler’s pantry, a home theater, a billiards room, a gym space and an outdoor pool.