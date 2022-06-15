Hubbard Day School signs lease at BLT’s Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced to announce that Hubbard Day School, an approved Connecticut private special education school providing intensive therapy and support for children with autism and related neurological challenges, opened their new ADA facilities in Harbor Point’s waterside neighborhood in Stamford.

Torey Walsh of Newmark represented Hubbard Day School in their real estate search and brokered their new 72-month term lease. According to BLT, Hubbard Day is moving into “an entirely modernized special needs school building with 15,000-plus rentable square footage on the first floor.” The school will have its own private outdoor playground and state-of-the-art sensory gym with a view of the waterfront that is self-contained and safe for all children.

“We’re proud to welcome Hubbard Day to the Harbor Point community and help them expand their mission of strengthening special education learning,” said Carl R. Kuehner III, chairman of BLT. “Their added presence to the community highlights the continued interest in the Harbor Point’s lifestyle and demonstrates the wide-ranging value tenants look for in our ‘Live. Work. Play’ ecosystem.”

“We are excited to have become a member of the BLT family of real estate holdings and proud to bring our unique educational opportunities for children with special needs to Harbor Point,” said Ashley Coelho, head of school at Hubbard Day.