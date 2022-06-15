Home Fairfield Ex-NYPD detective named chief operating officer at Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry

Ex-NYPD detective named chief operating officer at Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry

By
Phil Hall
-

The Greenwich-headquartered National Kidney Registry (NKR) has named Michael Lollo as its new chief operating officer.

Lollo, who became a non-directed living kidney donor in 2018, previously served as president of the National Kidney Donation Organization, the largest living donor organization in the world. Earlier in his career, Lollo served for 21 years with the New York Police Department, reaching the rank of detective in the Intelligence Bureau prior to his retirement.

“The appointment of Mike as COO brings another living donor to the NKR and strengthens our executive team as we position the organization for continued rapid growth,” said Garet Hil, NKR founder and CEO. “While president of the NKDO, Mike helped create and grow Donor Connect, a living donor mentoring program which now supports over 10,000 donor candidates annually and has been adopted by 21 leading transplant centers in the United States. Mike also helped lead NKDO’s growth to over 1,500 members, making it the largest living donor organization in the world.”

Previous articleNew Paltz doughnut shop unveils the ‘Recession Special’
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here