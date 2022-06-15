Ex-NYPD detective named chief operating officer at Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry

The Greenwich-headquartered National Kidney Registry (NKR) has named Michael Lollo as its new chief operating officer.

Lollo, who became a non-directed living kidney donor in 2018, previously served as president of the National Kidney Donation Organization, the largest living donor organization in the world. Earlier in his career, Lollo served for 21 years with the New York Police Department, reaching the rank of detective in the Intelligence Bureau prior to his retirement.

“The appointment of Mike as COO brings another living donor to the NKR and strengthens our executive team as we position the organization for continued rapid growth,” said Garet Hil, NKR founder and CEO. “While president of the NKDO, Mike helped create and grow Donor Connect, a living donor mentoring program which now supports over 10,000 donor candidates annually and has been adopted by 21 leading transplant centers in the United States. Mike also helped lead NKDO’s growth to over 1,500 members, making it the largest living donor organization in the world.”