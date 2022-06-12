Yonkers advocates switch to electric leaf blowers

The Yonkers city code already bans the use of gasoline powered leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30 and now the city has taken another step toward eliminating the noise and air pollution that comes from them. Mayor Mike Spano announced the launch of a new rebate program to help residents and landscapers cover the cost of buying electric leaf blowers to replace the gas-powered machines.

Yonkers residents now can receive a $50 rebate from the city for purchasing an electric leaf blower. Yonkers-based landscaping companies can apply for up to five rebates of $75 each to cover up to five new electric leaf blowers.

“We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce air and noise pollution in our city by encouraging residents and landscapers to use electric-powered leaf blowers,” Spano said. “With this incentive plan, switching to cleaner, quieter lawn care equipment not only protects us from the health hazards of gas-powered blowers, but also can provide us a little extra savings. I encourage all to make the switch and help us in creating a greener, cleaner Yonkers.”

The rebates are funded through the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency. Rebate applications are available online at yonkersny.gov/leafblowerrebate. The city says that rebates are limited and available until funds are exhausted.

Old, unwanted gas-powered leaf blowers that have been emptied of fuel can be taken to the Yonkers Recycling Center at 735 Saw Mill Road.

Jason Baker, chair of the Yonkers Green City Advisory Committee and director of sustainability, said, “The use of gas-powered leaf blowers contributes to air pollution and excessive levels of noise. This program takes a consumer-friendly approach toward reducing these hazards by making environmentally preferable electric alternatives more accessible for outdoor maintenance.”