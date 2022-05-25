Food Network seeks family-owned eateries for ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ spinoff

The Food Network is looking for longstanding family-owned restaurants to be featured on a spinoff of the popular series “Restaurant: Impossible” hosted by Robert Irvine.

“We are looking for long running multi-generational family-owned restaurants who are looking to pass on the reins to the next generation,” said Felicia Tassone, casting associate producer.

“Given the pandemic, we know that a lot of restaurants are struggling, and we want to give them a chance to turn things around. In just two days with only $10,000 (budget provided by

production), Chef Irvine takes on the challenge of revamping your restaurant back to success.

“After assessing the problems with the restaurant, Chef Irvine creates a plan for the new decor, oversees the refurbishment of the restaurant, reduces the size of the menu and

improves the quality of the entrees, develops promotional activity, educates or resolves conflicts for the restaurant’s owners, or trains the staff, as needed for each restaurant with the

goal to restore it to prominence and profitability,” Tassone added.

If chosen, the restaurant will be part of a production schedule lasting two-to-three days. Tassone asked interested restaurant owners to contact her directly.

Photo of Robert Irvine courtesy of Food Network