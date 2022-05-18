Home Banking & Finance Westport’s Gemspring Capital acquires GoldenSource

Gemspring Capital, a Westport-based middle-market private equity firm, has acquired GoldenSource Corp., a provider of enterprise data management and master data management solutions to financial services companies. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in New York City, GoldenSource provides software that enables investment banks, asset managers, and capital markets services firms to manage and derive insights from their data in a more streamlined manner. The company’s solutions GoldenSource to manage mission-critical data including securities, customers, entities, ESG, and other data types. GoldenSource also provides related cloud hosting and managed services to enable ease of implementation and seamless ongoing usage.

“For over three decades, GoldenSource’s products and data model have provided the ‘source of truth’ underlying critical decisions made by the Company’s financial services customers,” said Aron Grossman, managing director at Gemspring. “Given increased regulatory reporting requirements and the proliferation and expanding cost of new data sources, we see increased demand for GoldenSource’s offerings going forward.”

