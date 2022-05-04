IBM CEO Krishna named to New York Fed’s board of directors

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has appointed IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to its board of directors.

In his new position, Krishna will fill a board vacancy for the remaining portion of a three-year term which concludes on Dec. 31, 2023.

Krishna took the leadership reins at Armonk-headquartered IBM in April 2021. He was previously as senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software at the company, and earlier in his career was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organization. He holds an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.