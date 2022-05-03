Baked in Color to open Larchmont store

Baked in Color, a cookie and pastry company that gained national attention for its large and brightly colored desserts, will be opening its first Westchester retail location on May 18 at 1985 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont.

Owned and operated by Scarsdale resident Julie Dugoff Waxman, Baked in Color has been a popular destination in Manhattan’s Turnstyle Underground Market and on Instagram; the company’s products were also featured on “Good Morning America” and “Today.” Baked in Color ships its oversized cookies and “brookies” (a combination of cookies and brownies) nationwide, and its psychedelic-hued delivery car has been a colorful presence on metro New York roads.

The new store will be based at the former location of The Snackery Bakeshop – which relocated to Rye – and will be open Wednesdays through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Baked in Color will also make deliveries in lower Westchester and in Greenwich.