New record in Stamford residential property sale

Phil Hall
The waterfront property at 18 Wallacks Drive in Stamford has sold for $8.4 million, the highest residential closing in the city’s history.

The six-acre property is a private compound consisting of two homes, five cottages and more than 500 feet of private beaches. The residences on the property cover a combined space of more than 20,000 square feet have a total of 55 rooms, 19 bedrooms, 20 full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms.

The previous record for a residential sale in Stamford was the 2003 transaction for 957 Rock Rimmon Road for $8.2 million. The 18 Wallacks Drive property was originally listed in June 2020 for $13 million.

