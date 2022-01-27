My Salon Suite to open New Rochelle location

My Salon Suite, the salon franchise with more than 200 locations in the United States, will open its newest location in a 7,345-square-foot space at 80 Nardozzi Place in New Rochelle.

The location is within a shopping center off of I-95, owned by Bronx-based real investment firm Simone Development. The other tenant at 80 Nardozzi is Ashley Furniture Home Store, neighboring Cost Depot Wine & Liquor at 70 Nardozzi Place.

My Salon Suite’s business model centers around renting suites to hair stylists and other beauty professionals. It was founded in Metairie, Louisiana in 2010 by former oil and gas industry executive Ken McAllister and Alanna McAllister, and today has over 5,000 salon entrepreneur members.

According to David Scotto of RM Friedland, who brokered the deal and represented the owner in lease negotiations, there are currently still 16,500 square feet of retail space for lease at 80 Nardozzi Place.