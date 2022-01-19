PURA launches Energy Storage Solutions program

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has debuted Energy Storage Solutions, a statewide electric storage program for Eversource and United Illuminating’s residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Under the terms of the program, the average upfront incentives for residential customers will initially be around $200 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), with a maximum per project incentive of $7,500. Commercial and industrial customers will be eligible for upfront incentives, with a maximum incentive of 50% of the project cost. All customers will be eligible for performance incentive payments based on the average power an electric storage project contributes to the grid during critical periods, and additional incentives will be available for those who would most benefit from increased resilience measures, including low-income customers, customers in underserved communities, small businesses and customers who historically experienced the most frequent and longest duration storm-related outages.

Energy Storage Solutions will be administered by the Connecticut Green Bank and the utilities. The nine-year program officially launched on Jan. 1 and will continue through at least Dec. 31, 2030. Development of the Energy Storage Solutions was among the goals of Public Act 21-53, which established a statewide goal of deploying 1,000 megawatts (MW) of energy storage by year-end 2030. Gov. Ned Lamont signed that legislation into law last June.

“We are combatting the climate crisis and building our economy by making investments that promote environmental justice, healthier communities, affordable energy, and expanded jobs and opportunity,” Lamont said. “Adding a statewide electric storage program to our toolkit will play a vital role in these efforts and I thank the entire PURA team and our legislative partners for their leadership on this initiative.”