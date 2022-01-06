New state program helps train Covid-impacted workers

The state government has launched CareerConneCT, a new program designed to help workers whose employment was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the program, training providers are eligible to apply for grants over the next four years to design short-term programs that provide industry-recognized credentials and job placement services across several sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, clean energy and other in-demand industries. The program is expected to support training for approximately 8,000 participants, with grants being issued every February and August.

The program is being administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and is supported through $70 million in allocated from the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The first application round is now open and training providers can apply through Feb. 20 through the website portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.

“CareerConneCT has been designed to create a more collaborative and inclusive workforce system, which has been the focus of the Office of Workforce Strategy since its inception,” said Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Kelli Vallieres. “Together, these two principles will ensure that no individual, especially from a historically marginalized community or organization, is left behind as we prepare our workforce for a 21st century economy.”