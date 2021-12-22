Rockland Community College expands Career Skills Academy

Rockland Community College (RCC) announced today that it is expanding its Career Skills Academy program, which aims to provide training for what it calls “middle-skills jobs,” or those that require more training than a high school education but less than a college degree.

The college has chosen to partner with Ancora Corporate Training, based in Arlington, Texas, to manage a portfolio of new courses within the skills training program, including web development, app development, mechatronics, wireless technician training and commercial driver’s license (CDL) Class A training.

RCC cited Ancora’s depth of experience and schedule flexibility as some of the main reasons it chose the firm for the management responsibilities.

RCC also said that the CDL program reflected a nationwide need for qualified drivers. The cost to enroll in the one-month CDL program is $5,500, but students who qualify for assistance through Rockland Works can take the course for free.