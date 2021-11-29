Stamford’s Mackenzie’s Bar & Grill closes after 15 years

Mackenzie’s Bar & Grill, a popular staple of Stamford’s dining scene, announced that it has closed.

In an announcement on its Facebook page, the restaurant at 970 High Ridge Road stated its operations ceased on Nov. 24.

“For the past 15 years we have had the pleasure of being not only your ‘go to’ neighborhood bar and restaurant, but also your place to share memories and friendships with those you care about the most,” the announcement said. “You have all been like family to us and we felt it was important to let you know now, so that you have the time to stop by, enjoy your favorite dishes and see the staff that have been here to brighten your day and whom you have welcomed into your hearts over the years.”

The Mackenzie’s management added that they were “embracing a glimmer of hope because there are a few operators that have showed an interest in leasing the space and possibly continuing on with the Mackenzie’s name and spirit. We will be keeping our social media accounts and website alive so that we can help spread the word if anything comes of this because we know how important this place has become to so many.”