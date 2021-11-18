Iona institute partners with Syracuse for military veteran entrepreneurship

Iona’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation has joined with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) as part of an effort by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support veteran and military family entrepreneurship ventures and small businesses.

The Syracuse IVMF was the recipient of a $5 million grant disbursed as part of the $100 million federal Community Navigator Pilot Program. The program is being administered by the SBA through funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

The Community Navigator program has 52 winners overall and eight — including the Syracuse institute — in the first tier, receiving a maximum award of $5 million. The federal program does not focus on veteran entrepreneurs specifically, but aims to reduce barriers for underserved and underrepresented entrepreneurs overall.

The resources and assistance provided through the program include access to financial assistance, contracting and procurement and training in marketing, operations and business development, but the Hynes Institute will focus on programs geared toward veterans, military members and families.

“Over the next two years, this program has the potential to impact thousands of veterans and families we serve,” said Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives & innovation, professor of entrepreneurship and IVMF executive director. “It is also a wonderful recognition of IVMF’s and Iona College’s partnership to provide veteran entrepreneurship education programs. Joining with a network of local providers like the Hynes Institute allows for individual attention that understands the nuances of operating in the Westchester community and beyond. This broadens our national impact, having developed a vast network of alumni and partners who are dedicated to meeting the unique needs of veterans and military-connected families.”

The Hynes Institute received over $350,000 of the Syracuse award to support veteran entrepreneurship locally and nationally, especially for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. It will be able to continue its work supporting veterans in the Westchester and New York metro area and draw on programs from the IVMF to offer them cost-free to veterans in the community.

“Supporting our veteran and military spouse businesses through entrepreneurship training and technical assistance is core to our mission at Iona College,” said Christoph Winkler, endowed professor and founding program director of the Hynes Institute. “We are honored to join the IVMF as a partner to do this important work over the next two years.”

The IVMF also partnered with other schools and organizations for the effort, including Texas A&M, Florida State University, St. Joseph’s University, Dog Tag Bakery and StreetShares.