Toluna relocates from Wilton to Norwalk’s Merritt 7

Phil Hall
Data technology firm Toluna has signed a new lease at Merritt 7 Park in Norwalk.

The company will relocate from its Wilton headquarters and occupy 8,089 square feet on the fifth floor of Building 501, which is directly adjacent to the new 35,000-square-foot landscaped plaza.

Toluna was represented by Paul Kauffman & Marc Jacobs of JLL, while the CBRE team of Tom Pajolek and Ned Burns, along with Marcus Partners’ David Fiore and JoAnn McGrath, represented ownership in the transaction.

“As organizations become more agile and innovative, they need a business environment that will enable that innovation and ensures that they stay at the forefront of their industries – that is exactly what Merritt 7 provides,” said Nick Langeveld, Toluna’s managing director for North America. “The new outdoor green spaces are spectacular, and our employees look forward to utilizing them while working in a healthy, modernized and collaborative setting.”

Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

