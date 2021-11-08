Engineering firm relocating from Stamford to Stratford

Engineering firm Technology Associates is relocating from 1011 High Ridge Road in Stamford to 500 Ferry Blvd. in Stratford.

The company provides forensic engineering consulting services to attorneys, insurance professionals and corporations, and specializes in accident investigations, reconstruction, analysis and testing.

It provides engineering consultation and opinions to both plaintiffs and defendants in cases involving motor vehicle reconstruction, product design, biomechanics, safety, computer simulation, animation and other engineering analyses.

It also has offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller and Technology Associates.