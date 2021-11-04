Norwalk’s Investment Metrics acquired for $500M

Investment Metrics, a Norwalk provider of analytics, reporting, data and benchmarking solutions for the institutional investment market, has been acquired by Confluence Technologies Inc. for $500 million.

Based in Atlanta, Confluence is a software and data solutions provider serving the investment management industry. Confluence is backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. and TA Associates while Investment Metrics is a portfolio company of Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm that acquired the company in 2017.

“The product, customer and global market expansion we’ve experienced during our partnership with Resurgens have cemented Investment Metrics’ leading position in the global investment technology ecosystem,” said Investment Metrics’ founder and Chief Strategy Officer Sanjoy Chatterjee. “Resurgens orchestrated and helped integrate two strategic acquisitions, which changed the trajectory of our company.”