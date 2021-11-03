Account Director

BUZZ CREATORS

An account director at Buzz Creators with more than 11 years of experience in public relations and marketing, Jessica Apicella has a strong passion for helping clients create and enhance their brands through strategic public relations, marketing and events. At Buzz Creators, Jessica assists clients with developing strategic PR campaigns, media relations, social media, writing and editing, grand openings and special events, thought leadership, advertising, graphics design, branding and more. She and the Buzz Creators team leverage their PR, social media and marketing expertise to help national and regional businesses as well as nonprofits increase their visibility. Clients include HEINEKEN USA, CareMount Medical; Barrie House Coffee Roasters; Ridge Hill; WestHab; ProHEALTH Dental; Westchester County Association; Stamford Symphony and many more. Jessica graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, majoring in both media and communications and psychology. She also serves as a board member of the Child Care Council of Westchester. Passionate about supporting the local community and fresh food, on weekends you can find her managing the TaSH Farmers Market where she lives in Tarrytown, New York.