John B. Hughes, Assistant U.S. Attorney for CT, retires after 41 years of federal service

John B. Hughes, who served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) in the District of Connecticut for 40 years, and as Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Division for more than 30 years, has retired from federal service.

Hughes joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut as a special assistant in February 1980, and was appointed an AUSA in November 1981. In June 1989, he was named Chief of the Civil Division.

In a press statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office credited Hughes with the creation of “robust Affirmative Civil Enforcement and Health Care Fraud programs, which produced hundreds of millions of dollars in civil recoveries.” He was also credited with the “successful defense of numerous complex medical malpractice and tort cases, and he personally litigated tribal recognition cases involving voluminous records and discovery lasting several years.”

In 2011, Hughes received the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys Director’s Executive Achievement Award, one of the Justice Department’s highest awards for employee performance.

“With his dedication, commitment, and solid grace, John Hughes has instilled all members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office with a sense of reverence for our responsibilities and an appreciation for what it means to represent our fellow citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C Boyle.