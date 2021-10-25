Connecticut gained 4,700 jobs in September, a 0.3% uptick from August according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor — the ninth consecutive monthly gain in 2021.

Connecticut nonfarm jobs are now 40,500 positions higher than the September 2020 job levels at 1.6 million, a 2.6% increase. Connecticut has now recovered 70.4% (205,800) of the 292,400 positions lost in the March and April 2020 Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Department of Labor also noted August’s job gains were revised slightly lower by 300 to a 3,000 (0.2%) gain.

Private sector employment improved by 4,900 jobs (0.4%) to 1.38 million in September, totaling 41,000 jobs (3.1%) from one year earlier. The government supersector was lower by 200 jobs (-0.1%) in September to a level of 224,400, which is 500 (-0.2%) positions lower than September 2020.

Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor gained 2,000 jobs for a 0.5% gain, while the Greater Danbury saw 400 more jobs for a 0.6% increase.

“Connecticut gained jobs in September, building on the strong gains seen over the summer,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “The unemployment rate has fallen in six of the last seven months, and September’s decline came as the labor force expanded and the number of unemployed fell by more than 6,000.”