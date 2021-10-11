Survey: Restaurant sector still hurting from pandemic

The state’s restaurant industry is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association.

That survey shows that restaurants continue to struggle with lower-than-normal sales, staffing problems, and higher costs of goods.

“While Connecticut continues to be a national leader on combating Covid, it’s clear that restaurants are still being harmed by the pandemic and will be for some time,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “This new data shines a light on how the pandemic has placed a heavy burden on restaurant owners and their staff; from food costs to hiring new employees, local restaurants are struggling to make ends meet.

“As we continue to navigate through these challenges, we look to our state and local leaders to continue to encourage people to support their local businesses, so we can all work together to bolster Connecticut’s economy,” Dolch added.

Key findings from the survey include:

The Delta variant dampened indoor dining at 88% of restaurants in the state.

78% of restaurants are understaffed.

75% of local restaurants’ August 2021 sales were weaker than 2019.

48% of local operators think it could be more than 12 months until business normalizes and 23% think it never will.

90% of operators are paying more for food.

65% of operators are paying higher occupancy costs.

79% of operators have higher labor costs.

91% of operators have smaller profit margins.

The data comes from a National Restaurant Association survey of 4,000 restaurants across the country conducted between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15.