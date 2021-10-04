Fairfield undertaking first charter revision since 2006

The town of Fairfield is looking for input from residents as it goes about updating its charter for the first time since 2006.

“It is generally recommended that municipalities review their charter every 10 years,” according to the town’s website.

“The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document that outlines our form of government, elections and budget process, and guides us on the duties of elected and appointed officials including key department heads, boards and commissions,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in a statement. “Charter revision is the fundamental process by which you can have a say in our democracy on a local level. It happens infrequently, so I hope you will take the time to get involved now.”

The town further noted that state statute governs the process by which a municipality can amend its governing document. For the current undertaking, Fairfield has retained New Haven attorney Steven Mednick, who will work with the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) throughout the 15-month process.

Fairfield’s Board of Selectmen Revision has developed a charge for a CRC and appointed a committee of seven qualified members, with equal representation from Democrats and Republicans, and one unaffiliated member. The members of the commission were chosen based on experience and/or a deep understanding of our town government.

They include Bryan Cafferelli, chair (R); Chris Brogan, vice chair (D); Marlene Battista (R); Jay Gross (D); Pamela Iacono (R); John Mitola (D); and John Wynne (U).

For the seven-member commission, only two appointees were allowed to be members of an existing municipal board or commission.

After the commission holds meetings and public hearings gaining input from the community, the commission will present recommendations to the Board of Selectmen. The board can either accept or reject the recommendations, or it can send them back to the commission with questions or revisions. If the board has suggested changes, the process continues until the board gives final approval. The entire process will be open to the public and documented.

