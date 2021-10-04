Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut to expand Medicare health and wellness services

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut has announced the upcoming expansion of the health and wellness services offered through many of its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans.

The new offerings for 2022 include a flex card that provides members with up to an additional $500 per plan year to purchase dental, vision and hearing services and items; a Healthy Groceries Card that features up to $50 for use in participating stores; up to 60 hours of in-home support that encompasses light housekeeping, errands, tech support and companionship; and an allowance of up to $500 for home safety features including ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held showerheads and reaching devices.

Furthermore, the new offerings include a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness, pest control, transportation for up to 60 one-way trips per year for health-related appointments, and the delivery of 180 meals – two meals per day for 90 days – to a member’s home, based on qualifying clinical criteria.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans throughout Connecticut.

“These enhanced and new benefits are part of Anthem’s approach of addressing whole health and its many drivers of health, helping our members be more proactive in their health,” said Raul Smith, president of Anthem’s Medicare North/East Region. “We are committed to giving Medicare-eligible individuals access to innovative products and services that make it easier for them to improve their health and wellbeing.”