Multifamily property in Tuckahoe sells for $5M

Redwood Realty Advisors recently completed the sale of a 20-unit multifamily property in Tuckahoe for $5,150,000 or $257,500 per unit.

The property at 111 Sagamore Road consists of 15 one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and 5 two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments.

The Elmsford realty did not identify the buyer or seller, both of whom were represented by Redwood Realty directors Thomas Gorman Jr. and Michael Scrima.

“The property is extremely well-kept and has had significant upgrades to interior units, as well as big-ticket items such as a new roof, new waste line and an updated garage,” noted Gorman.

This is the second transaction in Tuckahoe that Gorman and Scrima orchestrated in the last two months.