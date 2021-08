The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk will open a new juried exhibition titled “Envisioning Space: Architecture Through the Ages” in collaboration with the Stamford Art Association (SAA) on Saturday, Sept. 18. The exhibition will run through Sunday, Jan. 2 and an artist reception will take place Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Mansion Museum…