Northwell Health launches overnight emergency telehealth services

Northwell Health has begun its new “ER on Demand” program that lets patients get the emergency care they need virtually.

The program operates daily between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and lets patients speak to a board-certified emergency medicine physician from home.

“We want to meet you where you are,” said Sarah Healey Herod, senior director of operations for Northwell’s emergency medicine service line. “It should be easy for you to get care no matter what time it is. If you’re not feeling well, you don’t have to get your kids in the car and drive to the emergency room when it’s late – our doctors can help you figure out what you need to do within an hour of your call, while you still have your pajamas on.”

Each call is answered initially by a paramedic, who determines whether an ambulance is needed or whether the patient is more suited for telehealth services.

Maximum wait time, according to Northwell, should be an hour or less.

The charge for the telehealth service is equal to an outpatient ambulatory visit, which can be a third to a fifth of the cost of an emergency department visit, and copays are less than they would be for an emergency department visit, according to Northwell.

If the call ends with the doctor suggesting an in-person emergency visit, the charge for the call is waived if the patient goes to a Northwell facility. The doctor will also call to let the ER know of the incoming patient .

“Our aim is to help patients get the right level of care as easily and affordably as possible,” said Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz, medical director of emergency medical services at Northwell Health.

The service is accessible throughout New York state by calling 833-556-6784 or 833-55-NORTH, or through the Northwell Health app. In Westchester, Northwell Health operates the Northern Westchester Hospital emergency department, in addition to several nonemergency care facilities throughout the county.