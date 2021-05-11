Boehringer Ingelheim teams with Yale on biomedical fellowship program

Boehringer Ingelheim is partnering with Yale University to launch the Biomedical Data Science Fellowship, a three-year program for post-doctoral researchers.

Fellowship recipients will have access to Boehringer Ingelheim’s corporate laboratories, scientists and executives, and to Yale’s computational resources, biomedical data repositories and faculty.

The program will be based at the Yale Center for Biomedical Data Science in New Haven and will be initially limited to as many as three competitive fellowships per year, up to a total of nine over the first five years.

A joint selection committee representing Boehringer and Yale will set annual data-driven research themes for the program, which will cover such topics as genomic analysis, biomarkers, data-driven therapeutic research, medical image informatics, precision medicine and translational medicine.

Applications for the first cohort are being accepted through June 15 and fellowship training begins Sept. 1.

“In partnering with a top-tier academic and research institution like Yale, we aim to recruit and train a new generation of highly skilled data scientists to help us accelerate development of novel treatments and therapies for human disease and improve health outcomes for our patients,” said Jan Nygaard Jensen, global head of computational biology and digital sciences at Boehringer Ingelheim.

The German pharmaceutical giant’s North American headquarters are in Ridgefield.