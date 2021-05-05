Miroza at Ridge Hill apartments in Yonkers open for leasing

Miroza at Ridge Hill, a new luxury rental property in Yonkers is now open for leasing, according to the Bohemia Realty Group.

The 180-unit building was built by Azorim, one of the largest property developers in Israel.

“For the past 55 years, Azorim has been the leading residential and commercial development firm in Israel and we are thrilled to be making our North American debut in this vibrant area of Yonkers,” Azorim COO Jack Klein said in a statement.

The building contains luxury one-bedroom apartments starting at $2,250 and two-bedroom apartments starting at $3,600, with studio options coming soon.

Apartment features include chef’s kitchens, oversize windows, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, designer bathrooms and in-unit washers and dryers. Some units also have terraces.

The building, which is next to the Ridge Hill Shopping Center, has amenities such as parking, a 24-hour attended lobby, a gym, an indoor pool and basketball court, a sauna, a hot tub, a children’s playroom, a screening room, a shared lounge with a bar and an outdoor patio.

Miroza residents can also take advantage of a free shuttle service to the Metro-North Railroad station.

The building is the second in the Monarch at Ridge Hill community, the first of which is composed of 162 condominiums.

The third building, Horizon at Ridge Hill, has received preliminary approval from the Yonkers IDA. It will be 14 stories and also house 180 rental apartments, 18 of which will be deemed affordable.