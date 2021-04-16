IBM strengthens automation capabilities through myInvenio acquisition

IBM has reached an agreement to acquire myInvenio in a move to advance its automation services capabilities.

myInvenio is an Italian software company specializing in process mining and business process analysis and management.

Process mining is a technique that is used to analyze data of operational processes so that insights can be used to optimize results. The technology can help businesses decide where to implement automated decision-making and processes for the highest impact.

IBM, based in Armonk, previously held an OEM agreement with the company, and now plans to integrate myInvenio’s software into its automation portfolio. Most notably, it will build up IBM’s Cloud Pak for Business Automation.

“The acquisition will provide organizations with data-driven software that should help them identify the most impactful business processes to automate using AI — including sales, procurement, production and accounting,” IBM said in a release.

The technology will help IBM become a main provider of business automation software, and may be available to IBM’s business partners to start integrating more automated capabilities into their business processes.

“Digital transformation is accelerating across industries as companies face increasing challenges with managing critical IT systems and complex business applications that span the hybrid cloud landscape,” said Dinesh Nirmal, general manager, IBM Automation.

“With IBM’s planned acquisition of myInvenio,” he added, “we are continuing to invest in building the industry’s most comprehensive suite of AI-powered automation capabilities for business automation so that our customers can help employees reclaim their time to focus on more strategic work.”

IBM also forged a partnership earlier this month with Celonis, another process mining software company from Germany.