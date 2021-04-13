Four Westchester, Fairfield companies cited in Fortune’s ‘Best Companies to Work For’

Fortune’s 2021 ranking of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” includes three companies based in Westchester and one in Fairfield County.

With a huge shift in workplace norms this year, the survey honed in on the ways in which company leaders responded in a time of crisis. As a result, the methodology differed significantly this year.

“We weighted 40% of this year’s score on how each company stepped up to support their people and communities, taking into account how significantly they were impacted by the pandemic; and 60% on employees’ confidential survey responses,” Fortune said in a statement.

Synchrony, a financial services company in Stamford, was highest on the list, at No. 37. It has moved up from No. 44 in 2020, and No. 51 before that in 2019. It also ranked 12th for best workplaces in the financial services and insurance sector. This year, management increased health benefits, including those for mental health, and upped financial support for parents and caregivers.

Tarrytown-based pharmaceutical company Regeneron has also creeped up the list in past years, rising from No. 75 in 2019 and No. 67 in 2020 to rank at No. 50 this year. The company has been involved in Covid-19 treatment research and developing testing materials, which it also donated to New York state.

IBM in Armonk made the list this year at No. 72. The company implemented a work-from-home policy for employees who could, and set up a rigorous net of safety measures, resulting in no known workplace transmissions of Covid. It also allowed for paid emergency leave for parents and caregivers. All of this took place under a CEO transition just as pandemic shutdowns began. IBM also made the No. 14 spot for this year’s “Best Big Companies to Work For.”

MasterCard made it onto the list for the first time this year, coming in at No. 85. The Purchase-based company also ranked No. 19 for best large financial services and insurance workplaces and No. 43 for “World’s Most Admired Companies.”

Rochester-based Wegmans, which in the past year opened a store in Harrison, was named the fourth-best place to work in the U.S.

Companies must employ at least 1,000 workers in the U.S. to be considered for the ranking. The study is conducted by analytics firm Great Place to Work, which surveys over 500,000 employees to obtain the data to make the ranking.