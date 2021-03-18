Westport restaurant The Cottage to open Greenwich location

Brian Lewis, owner and chef of The Cottage restaurant in Westport, has announced plans to open a restaurant in Greenwich.

The second location for The Cottage will be a 60-seat restaurant and bar at 49 Greenwich Ave.

According to Lewis, who also owns and operates the Westport restaurant Oko, the Greenwich location will follow the lead of the original restaurant by sourcing ingredients from purveyors and farmers in the Connecticut and New York area while also offering a selection of locally crafted beers.

“We’ve always looked forward to the day that we can bring The Cottage to a new market after being so blessed with our devoted clientele and hardworking team in Westport,” said Lewis.

“As we experienced such continued support during Covid and after six successful years in Westport, the time was right to grow and find a sister location to complement the original Cottage.”

The Greenwich restaurant is scheduled to open later this year.