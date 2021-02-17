Home Consumer Goods Hudson Valley Mask Co. debuts double-filter face masks

Hudson Valley Mask Co. debuts double-filter face masks

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Hudson Valley Mask Co. is rolling out a line of double-filter face masks created with a blend of Italian nonwoven fabrics and American raw materials.

Hudson Valley Mask
Photo courtesy Hudson Valley Mask Co.

According to the Newburgh-headquartered company, the nonmedical masks consist of a four-layer construction designed to fit most faces, with a two-layer filtration made with meltblown fabric created in Milan.

The masks do not include latex and fiberglass in their materials. The company said the products have “an average bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99% while offering breathability.”

Hudson Valley Mask is making the items available in boxes of 10 at a retail price of $22.50.

“Our team wanted to make a difference in fighting the pandemic, and our ability to produce at least 1 million masks each month made shifting to PPE production the logical choice,” said Marleen Vogelaar, Hudson Valley Mask’s founder and president. “In partnership with the state of New York, our production will address the current shortage while striving to increase comfort and effectiveness.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleSuite Talk: Margaret Nunziato, executive director of Westchester Independent Living Center
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here