Hudson Valley Mask Co. debuts double-filter face masks

Hudson Valley Mask Co. is rolling out a line of double-filter face masks created with a blend of Italian nonwoven fabrics and American raw materials.

According to the Newburgh-headquartered company, the nonmedical masks consist of a four-layer construction designed to fit most faces, with a two-layer filtration made with meltblown fabric created in Milan.

The masks do not include latex and fiberglass in their materials. The company said the products have “an average bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99% while offering breathability.”

Hudson Valley Mask is making the items available in boxes of 10 at a retail price of $22.50.

“Our team wanted to make a difference in fighting the pandemic, and our ability to produce at least 1 million masks each month made shifting to PPE production the logical choice,” said Marleen Vogelaar, Hudson Valley Mask’s founder and president. “In partnership with the state of New York, our production will address the current shortage while striving to increase comfort and effectiveness.”