GolfTec opens center in Stamford

Phil Hall
GolfTec, a national retail chain of golf lessons and club fittings, has opened a center at 850 Canal St. in Stamford.

The new facility covers 2,600 square feet and includes four bays for instruction and practice, along with a putting green.

GolfTec uses a proprietary teach technology that includes advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors to help students improve their game, while its enhanced custom club fitting program is designed to provide the best equipment for each individual.

The Stamford location is GolfTec’s third in Connecticut; it also operates centers in Westport and West Hartford.

Phil Hall
