Warwick’s Optimum Physical Therapy is acquired

Optimum Physical Therapy, an independently owned practice based in Warwick, has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy, a Long Island-headquartered provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services in five states.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Optimum Physical Therapy staff will continue their work under the new management.

“With this acquisition into Orange County, Professional Physical Therapy continues to expand our brand, increase our density in the Northeast, and provide outstanding service to the patients in the Warwick, New York, community,” said Dan Dourney, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy.

“Rick Rutkowski and the Optimum Performance team have a well-established business that we are honored to partner with and grow with.”

Professional Physical Therapy operates 13 offices in Westchester and five offices in Fairfield County.