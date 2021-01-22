Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy becomes in-network provider with Aetna Connecticut

White Plains-headquartered Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy has been named an in-network provider with Aetna Health Plans in Connecticut.

Ivy operates eight clinics in Connecticut — including locations in Brookfield, Old Greenwich, Newtown and Shelton — and plans to expand further in the state this year.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the leadership at Ivy Rehab to offer their extensive suite of services to Aetna Connecticut members,” said Robert Lombard, director of provider service operations at OrthoNet LLC, Aetna Connecticut’s network manager for designated outpatient physical and occupational therapy services.

“It’s been a great experience working with the OrthoNet Aetna CT leaders,” added Jackie Curatolo, Ivy’s director of payer relations. “I look forward in continuing our partnership. This is a great opportunity for Ivy to further serve our Aetna patient population in Connecticut.”