Spike in Covid-19 cases results in Norwalk Hospital reintroducing visitation restrictions

A spike in Covid-19 cases has resulted in Norwalk Hospital again cutting back on visits to safeguard patients and staff.

Effective immediately, no visitors are permitted for any patients at Norwalk Hospital unless extenuating circumstances apply.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s new color-coded alert system, Norwalk is currently in the “yellow” Town Level Alert, with nine confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and a 2.7% test positivity rate. Having 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents is the criteria for the highest “red alert” under the new system.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced that on Oct. 17, there were 31 new positive cases in the city, bringing the total positive reported cases to 2,496. There were no new deaths reported.

“This is obviously a large jump in cases,” the mayor said. “Please remember that test results can take a few days to be reported and uploaded into the state’s surveillance system but what we are seeing indicates there is more spread happening in Norwalk.

“Now is not a time to panic, but a time to double down on our testing and prevention efforts and remain vigilant,” Rilling added, repeating a call to always wear face coverings in public, socially distance, wash hands frequently and stay at home if not feeling well.

Those remarks were echoed by Norwalk Hospital President Peter Cordeau, who said, “Together, we can reduce the chances of spreading Covid-19 throughout our communities.”

The hospital’s full visitation policy can be seen here.

Information about Covid-19 testing throughout Connecticut can be found here.