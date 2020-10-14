Dalio gives $50M for health justice center at NewYork-Presbyterian

Dalio Philanthropies, the charitable foundation created by Bridgewater Associates founder and co-Chairman Ray Dalio, is providing $50 million for the creation of the Dalio Center for Health Justice at NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City.

The center will focus on addressing health disparities within the communities served by the hospital through research, education and special programs. The center will host a Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity Symposium to encourage discussions within NewYork-Presbyterian, highlighting faculty research and innovations and career development opportunities for minority fellows and residents.

“Our goal is to contribute to equal health care and equal education because we believe that these are the most fundamental building blocks of equal opportunity and a just society,” said Dalio, who is a trustee with the hospital.

“We know that these don’t adequately exist, and we are excited to have a great partner in NewYork-Presbyterian, who we are confident will find ways to achieve more health justice.”

“We are living in a profound time where social, economic and health crises are converging at once, and we recognize our country must address longstanding health disparities due to race, socioeconomic differences, access to care, and other complex factors that impact the well-being of our communities disproportionately,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian.

“NewYork-Presbyterian hopes to be a leader in health justice and developing programs to help solve these issues and improve the lives of our patients and our communities.”