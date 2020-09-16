Henkel invests $23M in hand soap and sanitizer manufacturing plants

Stamford-headquartered Henkel has announced a $23 million investment in two of its northeastern manufacturing facilities that provide new equipment and upgraded production support for the creation of its Dial liquid hand soap and hand sanitizers.

The investment includes $17.3 million allocated for new equipment and technology at Henkel’s facility in Geneva, New York. The company added this investment will bring 180 new jobs to the plant, while the facility – which Henkel acquired in 2018 – will be re-branded from Zotos Professional to Henkel.

The company will also invest $2.5 million at its West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, facility, and will provide $3 million in additional equipment to support on-site production at both sites. Some of the new technology will be installed in the next month and become operational in November, with the remainder slated to be operational by June 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce a supply expansion of essential products in North America,” said Doug Parkinson, vice president of operations at Henkel’s Geneva facility. “It’s not only a win-win for our business, it will support our local job and economic growth. Investing in Dial will provide consumers and businesses with much needed home and personal hygiene products.”