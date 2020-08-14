The new White Plains-based law firm Saluck, Halper & Lehrman officially opened its doors for business this week at 75 S. Broadway.

The law firm focuses on employment law, with practice areas including employment discrimination and retaliation, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour claims, Family and Medical Leave Act claims, whistleblower claims, employment contracts, noncompete and non-solicitation agreements, severance agreements, nondisclosure agreements, employee grievances, performance improvement plan management, personnel practices and procedures, employer compliance and unemployment applications and appeals.

The three partners that give the firm its name are Jill Raymond Saluck, Jill Halper and Randi Lehrman. The trio practice law in New York and Connecticut.