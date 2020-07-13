Greenwich estate recently listed at $26.5 million heading to auction

Chateau Ridge, a Greenwich estate that recently had been listed for $26.5 million, is now headed for auction.

The onetime home of footwear designer Vince Camuto – the co-founder of Nine West who died in 2015 – the 4.6-acre property at 32 Chateau Ridge was built in 1927.

The property includes a 16,301-square-foot house featuring 13 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a great room with a 40-foot high ceiling, boxtree mazes, a two-story tennis court and a pool complex with a private grotto.

The auction, being conducted via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Compass and listing agents Shelly Tretter Lynch and Kimberly Johnson, is requiring bidders to put down a $250,000 deposit. Bidding opens on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.