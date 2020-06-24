UPDATE: Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel slated for Ritz-Carlton White Plains site

Glacier Capital Partners, owners of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester, this afternoon revealed plans to operate a Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotel at 3 Renaissance Square in White Plains, current site of the Ritz-Carlton. The site will undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation that is expected to be completed early in 2021.

Marriott describes its Autograph Collection Hotels as a curated collection and says, “Each hotel in our collection is inspired by a clear vision, soul and story.” It currently has 192 hotels in operation worldwide.

The Business Journal earlier in the day reported that a closing notice had been filed with the New York State Department of Labor by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC dba The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester. The company said that 183 of its 216 employees would be affected by the closing.

The company said that it began to furlough employees on March 14 and that it was affected by ”unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.” The Ritz-Carlton also told the Labor Department that “the hotel will cease operating on 9/10/2020 due to termination of its management agreement.”

Unaffected is the 365-unit residential and office portion of the two-tower development and the announcement said The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester will continue to be managed by The Ritz-Carlton.

There will be a full redesign and reconstruction of the existing hotel, according to the Glacial Capital Partners announcement, “in order to meet the changing demands of the future affluent travelers who will seek out full-service accommodations that are both contemporary and luxurious in look and feel.”

When completed, the new hotel will feature a redesigned lobby with a new lobby bar, lounge and a gourmet coffee bar, along with renovations of all 146 rooms. There will be a state-of-the-art gym, spa and pool. In addition, the ballroom and private event spaces will be reimagined and expanded to include a new bridal suite and seating capacity for 400 people.

“The announcement of a major reinvestment in this vitally important downtown property is welcome news not only for White Plains, but for Westchester County and the entire region,” said Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester.

“Retaining a five-star rating as a Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel assures that the venue will continue to attract a wide-range of audiences and both social and business functions. There are numerous benefits to having a prestige property downtown including serving as an economic anchor, as well as creating opportunities for employment and the many businesses who provide goods and services to the hotel.”

“With a considerable investment by Glacier Capital Partners, the property will remain the crown jewel of Westchester County for many years to come,” the announcement said.

Designer Lisa Galano of Lisa Galano Design Consultancy of New York City has been retained for renovation of various aspects of the public spaces at the site.