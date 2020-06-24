BREAKING NEWS: Ritz-Carlton in White Plains files closing notice

The Ritz-Carlton at 3 Renaissance Square in White Plains will be closing in September, according to notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC dba The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester. The Ritz-Carlton said that 183 of its 216 employees would be affected by the closing.

A recording on the main phone number for the hotel said the facility is closed until Sept. 1.

The company said that it began to furlough employees on March 14 and that it was affected by ”unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.” The Ritz-Carlton also told the Labor Department that “the hotel will cease operating on 9/10/2020 due to termination of its management agreement.”

According to the document filed with the Labor Department, employees at the White Plains hotel are represented by the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC has notified officials elsewhere about furloughs and layoffs at hotels under its brand such as the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota and Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in Florida. However, those do not appear to involve permanent closings.

The luxury hotel in White Plains was built by developer Louis R. Cappelli of Cappelli Enterprises and opened in 2007. It is part of a two-tower project that incorporates residences and office space and was recognized as a major accomplishment in the revitalization of downtown White Plains.

“Now there’s no need to travel to Manhattan for the luxury experience and fine service, since the Ritz-Carlton, Westchester has come to White Plains,” a hotel spokesperson said at the time.

The investment firm Glacial Global Partners shows the Ritz-Carlton in White Plains as an example of its equity investments. It describes the property as “the most luxurious hotel in suburban New York City.” It describes the Ritz-Carlton as having 146 guest rooms, a 9,255-square-foot ballroom, spa, fitness center, indoor pool and gourmet dining options.