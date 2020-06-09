BMO Harris Bank to offer credit cards under Mastercard’s True Name initiative

Mastercard has announced Chicago’s BMO Harris Bank has become the first financial institution to issue consumer credit cards and small business debit and credit cards under its True Name program.

Purchase-based Mastercard launched the True Name initiative in 2019 to provide members of the transgender and nonbinary communities with banking cards that reflected their chosen name without requiring a legal name change.

Last December, BMO Harris Bank became the first bank to incorporate the True Name feature in its consumer debit and ATM Mastercard cards.

“At Mastercard, we strive to foster acceptance both within and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community. That is why we continue to work closely with our partners and the industry to create financial products that reflect cardholders’ true identity,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing and Communications for Mastercard.