Connecticut businesses can begin self-certification for Phase 2 reopening

Connecticut businesses that are part of the Phase 2 reopening of the state can now register for self-certification ahead of the June 17 date set by Gov. Ned Lamont for their resumption of operations.

The sector-specific rules on the self-certification website provides information and requirements related to physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene and sanitizing precautions, signs, personal protective equipment, scheduling and employee training. The self-certification website enables these businesses to affirm that they are compliant with the reopening rules for their respective sectors.

Phase 2 covers amusement parks, hotels and indoor dining areas; indoor attractions such as museums, zoos and aquariums; indoor recreation, including bowling alleys and movie theaters and libraries; outdoor events; personal services, including nail salons and tattoo parlors; and sports and fitness facilities.

Separately, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced that camping will open for the season beginning July 8. Campers at DEEP campgrounds with recreational vehicles are able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1, with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8. Anyone who made reservations before these dates will receive refunds. Campers can begin making new reservations online beginning June 20.

Lamont also signed an executive order – his 51st since the pandemic began – that modified safety rules for drive-in religious gatherings and drive-in graduations. The executive order also suspended the involuntary discharge of nursing facility residents and residential care home residents who may be sent to homeless shelters, except during emergency situations or with respect to COVID-19 recovered discharges. The suspension excludes emergency situations when the individual presents a self-danger or a threat to the health, safety or welfare of other residents or staff.